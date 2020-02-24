Celebrating Purchase of Affordable Apartment Complex

Fleming.

First tonight á if you live in the rochester area á you know rent doesn't come cheap.

Building and protecting existing affordable housing is a top priority.

A branch of the rochester area foundation has joined that mission with enthusiasm.

Xxx george and amy á first homes just purchased this building... the center street village apartments.

Two bedroom units here rent for 900á dollars.

The president of first homes tells me the foundation is dedicated to providing decent and affordable housing to renters who have low to moderate incomes.

With the snip of a pair of scissors..

First homes is celebrating the foundation's purchase of center street village apartments.

There are 36 units in this property and we don't have in our community 36 other affordable units this close to downtown that they could just move into.

The organization will maintain the 36 twoá bedroom units as naturally occurring affordable housing..

Providing affordable rentals for people under 50ápercent of area median income.

To be able to preserve the housing that we have rather than lose that is a huge part of the solution so to have a noah is very important in starting to address the housing crisis that we have.

First homes says it began working last july to take over the building and maintain it as affordable housing instead of the building being sold to a private developer where rent would likely increase we know that the most affordable housing is already built and one of the things we most need to do is preserve the housing that we have so that we keep it affordable for the residents of our communities.

Everyone that was renting before first homes purchased the property can continue renting..

And the nonáprofit says there are also a few open apartments still available for lowá income individuals or families.

We'll be looking to rent those as soon as possible.

All the residents that are here, this was the reason we purchased it so that they will have a place to stay and we look forward to welcoming new the total purchase price for the complex was three million dollars..

It's being paid for in part by grants and a mortgage through greater minnesota housing fund.

First homes also says this is one of the largest noah projects in the area to date, and an incremental step in its efforts to support workforce housing.