Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

The community kitchen of north iowa is a treasured resource for the hungry.

In 20á19... it achieved a milestone á serving more than million meals since opening their modern kitchen.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens tonight with an update on that million meals figure the community kitchen of north iowa has seen many faces walk through these doors since they first opened in this location in 1997.

Since that timeá they have served over 1.5 million meals to those in need.

Nat rex colling is one of many regulars at the community kitchen.

He first started going to the kitchen when his wife would go out of town.

"i was alone and needed some place to eat and i'd come here."

Colling's now volunteers at the kitchen.

"everything you do for someone else comes back to you many times over.

I'm getting goosebumps talking about it."

Sandy funk's been helping out at the kitchen for 15á years.

Funk says she's seen an increase in people coming through the doors.

"about 95 percent of our population earns less than 12 thousand dollars a year.

That goes to show you the need for this service in mason city."

So what helps make the kitchen run smoothly?

The many volunteers.

"it just warms my heart when i see the people that go through the line thank the volunteers, i think that's fantastic, and the volunteers love that also."

While the location has changed over the years á the mission of the kitchen has not.

To continuing serving those last year á the kitchen served nearly 900 clients, many of whom dined there multiple times.///