Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border Officials said they have been made aware of issues with new Ontario license plates and the automatic license plate readers at border crossings.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'You've got to be kidding me': Ontario premier fires back at licence plate questions Ontario Premier Doug Ford fired back at questions about the government’s new licence plates on...

CTV News - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sander🐝アレックス @3MCanada "3M stands behind our products and has successfully partnered with other provinces to supply license plat… https://t.co/UUaNP3GGYc 6 days ago Larry Murdoch RT @BlackburnLondon: The Ontario government says it will stop issuing blue licence plates as of next week, until it can work out problems w… 1 week ago BlackburnNewsLondon The Ontario government says it will stop issuing blue licence plates as of next week, until it can work out problem… https://t.co/SiDiKeO4g5 1 week ago trustedtraveller Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border 1 week ago 🇨🇦 SaugaCityLes🇨🇦 @BrianChugal @nationalpost This is Ontario, it's the drug dealer @fordnation province, open for business with new l… https://t.co/v9ZAWCqqCH 1 week ago trstdtravlr people are talking Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border 1 week ago