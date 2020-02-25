Global  

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien talked about Russia and Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

He said Russia would like to see Sanders elected president because he’d cut military funding and spend more money on social programs. O’Brien said: “The Russians have always tried to interfere with elections because they want to divide Americans.” According to Business Insider, O’Brien’s unproven claims are partly based on Sanders having his honeymoon in Moscow.

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

