Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Been Intimate with Other Women

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
Before traveling to Australia, Madison told Bachelor Peter Weber that it would be very hard for her if he sleeps with the other women.

(She's saving herself for marriage.) On their Fantasy Suite date, Peter tells Madison that he has been intimate this week, and it's uncomfortable for everyone.

From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Weber's Mom Confronted Madison About Fantasy Suites & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts

During part one of The Bachelor season finale, Peter Weber brought his final two women home to meet...
Just Jared - Published

Here's What Peter Weber's Mom Said in Spanish to His Dad After Slamming Madison Prewett

Peter Weber‘s mom Barb was the talk of the night after The Bachelor finale aired on ABC. A quick...
Just Jared - Published


