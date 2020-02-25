Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb.



Recent related videos from verified sources All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020 Stars from the world of television and radio have been honoured at the annual Tric Awards 2020. Strictly Come Dancing took home the award for the reality programme of the year, while BBC’s Newsnight.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published 2 hours ago The Story Behind Tamron Hall’s NAACP Awards Look The glammers talk looks of the week and a bonus recap of Tamron’s NAACP Image Awards look. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 06:37Published 1 week ago