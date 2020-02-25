Global  

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb.

22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
