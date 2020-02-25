Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Video Credit: engadget - Duration: 06:23s - Published < > Embed
Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Announced late last year, Huawei's MatePad Pro is ready for its global debut, and now packs its 5G-supporting Kirin 990 processor.

But can the company lure consumers with slick hardware, despite not having access to Google's apps and services.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

REVIEW4YOUX

REVIEW 4 YOU Huawei MatePad Pro 5G | Hands-on | iPad Pro Killer? https://t.co/m0cOj5OyVq 14 hours ago

headlines411

Headlines411 Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on https://t.co/7XClxEaNKZ | https://t.co/zUPpetkj7f 5 days ago

saggybagpuss

Jo Bradshaw RT @Mobile_Dom: https://t.co/JtQXBW4EYz Hey all, here is my short video on the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G after getting my hands on it for roug… 5 days ago

HuaweiUSA

HuaweiUSA According to @DigitalTrends, #MatePadPro5G is a "smart looking, capable, fast tablet." Read on for more about this. https://t.co/ASmeQ7Hwls 6 days ago

Mobile_Dom

Domenico Lamberti https://t.co/JtQXBW4EYz Hey all, here is my short video on the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G after getting my hands on it… https://t.co/2aHDSzGm7u 6 days ago

fTechRumors

Future Tech Windows Phone: Huawei Mate XS + MatePad 5G hands-on: Foldables come to the post-Google era https://t.co/XMffVEp6P0 1 week ago

iflickerman

Caesar Flickerman @markgurman Huawei’s MatePad Pro #5G uses the best phone tech to fight Apple’s iPad https://t.co/xkPbWAtJ9g @munster_gene 1 week ago

mebubless

Irene Pedro Hands on: Huawei MatePad Pro https://t.co/s0bd85P8Sf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.