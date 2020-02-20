Global  

Tony Blair endorses Ian Murray for Labour deputy role





Former prime minister Tony Blair has given his endorsement to Ian Murray to become Labour's next deputy leader.

The Edinburgh South MP is up against former shadow cabinet members Rosena Allin-Khan, Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler and Richard Burgon for the position.
