Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the conviction of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape was a victory that sent a strong message.
Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

*QUALITY AS INCOMING* Trump spoke at in a news conference concluding his two-day trip to India.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was found guilty on Monday (February 24) of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Officers helped Weinstein unsteadily to his feet before leading him away from a New York court.

His lawyer said Weinstein, who has used a walker throughout the trial, was expected to be taken to a medical facility at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.



