Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus.

American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24.

Air France said it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March.

According to Reuters, Air India has suspended flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong until June 30.

Air Seoul, the South Korean budget airline has suspended China flights until further notice.
