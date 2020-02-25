Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrevorVossberg

🌐💡Year of the 🐀 🛴🥑 @trevlevtweets NV debate was a disaster for Bloomberg and plausibly swung moderates to Biden (Bloomberg lost 3 poin… https://t.co/v2ntGi4rbw 6 hours ago

ramcharanredd16

Ramcharan🌎🐝🌍🐝🌏 @JakeMcMillian @itsjoekent https://t.co/ZmK1iL2Wwj Go to 1:35:00. 7 hours ago

donalynette

Dona Lynette Stewart RT @scarolinafyi: Miss the debate? Here are the key takeaways: https://t.co/V9IaVBduDE 9 hours ago

FernandoAvanzo

Fernando Luiz Avanzo RT @CNN: "If we spend the next four months tearing our party apart, we're going to watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our… 10 hours ago

iCarla126

iCarla Late Night Democratic Presidential Debate: South Carolina https://t.co/w46YuVQ7CR via @YouTube 1 day ago

vdpierre9

vdp RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden hits Bernie Sanders on gun votes and reports that he considered a primary campaign against Obama in 2012 #DemDeb… 1 day ago

UwuaMan

Jim Lewis Bernie Sanders says "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical" https://t.co/VLCaMfgHdA via @CBSPolitics… https://t.co/wv0eQW9wGz 1 day ago

twopowers1

KATHY POWERS Bernie Sanders says "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical" https://t.co/3ZNydNz8bt via @CBSPolitics 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Pete Buttigieg Drops out of Race for Democratic Nomination [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops out of Race for Democratic Nomination

Pete Buttigieg Drops out of Race for Democratic Nomination Buttigieg, 38, announced the end of his run in South Bend, IN, the city where he was mayor. Pete Buttigieg, via 'New York Times' His..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.