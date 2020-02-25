South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.

KATHY POWERS Bernie Sanders says "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical" https://t.co/3ZNydNz8bt via @CBSPolitics 2 days ago

Jim Lewis Bernie Sanders says "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical" https://t.co/VLCaMfgHdA via @CBSPolitics … https://t.co/wv0eQW9wGz 1 day ago

vdp RT @CNNPolitics : Joe Biden hits Bernie Sanders on gun votes and reports that he considered a primary campaign against Obama in 2012 #DemDeb … 1 day ago

Fernando Luiz Avanzo RT @CNN : "If we spend the next four months tearing our party apart, we're going to watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our… 10 hours ago

Dona Lynette Stewart RT @scarolinafyi : Miss the debate? Here are the key takeaways: https://t.co/V9IaVBduDE 9 hours ago

🌐💡Year of the 🐀 🛴🥑 @trevlevtweets NV debate was a disaster for Bloomberg and plausibly swung moderates to Biden (Bloomberg lost 3 poin… https://t.co/v2ntGi4rbw 6 hours ago