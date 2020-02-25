Global  

Airbnb Patron Claims to Find a Secret Camera Hidden in Home

An Airbnb customer noticed a strange light coming from a ceiling vent in a rental home .

She claims to have discovered a camera hidden in the duct upon disassembling it.

The guest claims that "hidden in the vent, in between the slats of it, was a small hidden camera with infrared LEDs".

Airbnb’s policy clearly states that all hosts are required to “disclose all security cameras and other recording devices in their listings”.

The guest says the homeowner did not disclose the recording device on their listing, prompting them to complain to the booking platform.

After leaving the home to stay at a nearby hostel, the traveler said they received an angry message from the original host.

The guest replied "ok pervert are you seriously gonna be mad when you were recording me and my unclothed body without my consent?".

On Reddit, many users seemed to be in agreement with the AirBnB guest.

Another stated that the Airbnb camera disclosure “does not have to be in any way obvious”.

Airbnb defines a “recording device” to be disclosed to renters, as “any mechanism that can be used to capture or transmit audio, video, or still images"

