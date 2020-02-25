Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio surprises Jamie Foxx at American Black Film Festival Honors

Leonardo DiCaprio surprised Jamie Foxx by presenting him with the top award at the 2020 American Black Film Festival Honors.
This Is Why We Need Black Awards Shows [Video]This Is Why We Need Black Awards Shows

Jeff Friday, the creator of the American Black Film Festival told ESSENCE that Black Awards Shows are necessary and here's why.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Lena Waithe honored at 2020 American Black Festival Honors [Video]Lena Waithe honored at 2020 American Black Festival Honors

Queen and Slim writer Lena Waithe is a true Hollywood trailblazer, watch to find out why

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:07Published

