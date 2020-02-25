State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:00s - Published State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time On Tuesday, state lawmakers discussed getting rid of the one-hour flip we do twice a year when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends, Ali Lucia reports (1:00). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 25, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dreaded “spring forward” for daylight savings is here again — even though Washington lawmakers voted to end it Why does this keep happening? Even though Washington state lawmakers voted last year to do away with...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Lily Jackson RT @reckonalabama: What do you think? Should the state mandate an 11-week summer break? Officials say the change could mean reduced sprin… 1 day ago Reckon What do you think? Should the state mandate an 11-week summer break? Officials say the change could mean reduced… https://t.co/W9w2XFrWLt 1 day ago Gary Dunavant After long study state lawmakers apparently have found a way to improve ‘last in the nation’ performance in… https://t.co/SXhZAMOFVA 2 days ago