Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak

While he&apos;s faced major international issues before, China&apos;s president is facing a new challenge with the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China President Xi Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work - state media

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday...
Reuters - Published

China's Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases drops

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday,...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:53Published

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive [Video]Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK. The new cases had all travelled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.