Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kip Moore, Michael Ray Say They Cry Watching 'This Is Us'

Kip Moore, Michael Ray Say They Cry Watching 'This Is Us'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Kip Moore, Michael Ray Say They Cry Watching 'This Is Us'

Kip Moore, Michael Ray Say They Cry Watching 'This Is Us'

At the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, country music stars Kip Moore and Michael Ray tell ET Canada the last TV show that made them cry was "This Is Us".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Waz_Mac

Warren Macleod RT @MysterySolvent: This is complete horseshit and Michael Moore knows it. You can tell by watching his face! There is no worse type of a s… 16 seconds ago

MysterySolvent

Mystery Solvent This is complete horseshit and Michael Moore knows it. You can tell by watching his face! There is no worse type of… https://t.co/pDtPhPHi8G 4 minutes ago

conniewhitehome

Connie White RT @LisaToddSutton: Good Grief, What is this pro Bernie night on @msnbc? Now they have Michael Moore on again. Not watching that jackass. 19 minutes ago

sing_america

I.TOO.SING.AMERICA RT @adrianleaks: Watching coverage all night of Bernie supporters Michael Moore the young Turks some others. They want the democratic nomin… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.