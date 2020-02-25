Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING: "What Zidane have done in Europe, I don't think it will be repeated again, or it will very difficult to repeat it again.

Nowadays, in this contemporary and complicated world of modern football, to win three consecutive Champions League shows the magnitude of this team and this club." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING: "To achieve that during three consecutive years shows that in this competition, in Europe, there's no one better than them.

And for us it is an incredible challenge, to be able to face the (champion) of the last, I don't how many times they have won the Champions, to face them, to learn and understand different problems. We're convinced that we want to play against them, to play this match and we will see if we can be at the height of this competition and of ourselves basically." STORY: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said no club will repeat Real Madrid's feat of three consecutive Champions League titles ahead of Wednesday's (February 26) crunch clash in the Spanish capital.

Zidane's Real monopolised Europe's most coveted trophy between 2016 and 2018 until the Frenchman resigned in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 win over Class="kln">Liverpool in the 2018 final, only to rejoin the club 10 months later.

Guardiola was once the master of the Champions League, lifting the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 in his fledgling years as a coach.

But the Catalan has not won it since, losing three semi-finals with Bayern Munich and never getting past the last eight in three attempts with City, although he has amassed eight league titles across Spain, Germany and England.