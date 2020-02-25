45 questions avec Valérie Plante 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:22s - Published 45 questions avec Valérie Plante Le public la connaît en tant que femme politique ambitieuse, mais on oublie trop souvent que la mairesse de Montréal Valérie Plante est aussi, et avant tout, une Montréalaise. 0

