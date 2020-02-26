Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 04:14s - Published Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sean22 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: The day after Weinstein's convicted and sent to prison, Bob Iger suddenly steps down as CEO of Disney. Disney owned We… 3 hours ago ruperta margate @Tiff_FitzHenry #Disney chief Iger gave #Markle and her poodle Harry $3m dollars for their "foundation". Next thing… https://t.co/h39kUb4abd 4 hours ago Jude505 RT @LarrySchweikart: @Soultry4 @LisaTrump2020 6. Bill Gates steps down from several boards. 7. Bob Iger (Disney) steps down 5 hours ago dealin’ Disney CEO steps down 3 weeks before? These massive CEOs stepping down? Why? https://t.co/TxIKYff9GG 7 hours ago 4Freedoms 🦅 @TheElleBenni @JackPosobiec Just by coincidence, Bob Iger, a major narcissist megalomaniac steps down as Disney CEO… https://t.co/b5a4BB5Gct 8 hours ago Larry Schweikart @Soultry4 @LisaTrump2020 6. Bill Gates steps down from several boards. 7. Bob Iger (Disney) steps down 10 hours ago