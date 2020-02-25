Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roger Bacon's 2002 state championship win Part II

Roger Bacon's 2002 state championship win Part II

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Roger Bacon's 2002 state championship win Part II

Roger Bacon's 2002 state championship win Part II

Roger Bacon's 71-63 win over James and Akron St.

Vincent-St.

Mary in the 2002 Division II state final is one of the most well-known state championship games in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

"Even to this day, pretty much some kind of memory pops up at least weekly, if not daily,” said Dave Bidwell, a longtime Roger Bacon unofficial assistant coach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Bacon's 2002 victory over LeBron James gets sweeter every year [Video]Roger Bacon's 2002 victory over LeBron James gets sweeter every year

Nearly 18 years after Roger Bacon defeated LeBron James and Akron St. Vincent-Mary in the 2002 Division II state basketball final, the story continues to resonate for the Spartans. It resonates most..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

Roger Bacon won't ever forget its victory over LeBron James [Video]Roger Bacon won't ever forget its victory over LeBron James

Nearly 18 years after Roger Bacon defeated LeBron James and Akron St. Vincent-Mary in the 2002 Division II state basketball final, the story continues to resonate for the Spartans.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.