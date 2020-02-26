College WBB: (17) KWC Tops Salem

Do what i do best.

Vo john as we move to the college hardwood..

The ??c women are not only riding a 12 game winning streak..

The panthers have still not been beaten at home since february of 2018.

1st quarter..

Keelie lamb cleans up her own miss..

And gets the foul.

Lamb leeds the way with 21.

Now kwc gets it going from deep.

Lily skye grimes kicks to jordyn (bar?

Gee) barga in the corner... kwc maintains a 4 point edge.

Next time down it's (bar?

Gee's) barga's turn to share the wealth..

Kaylee clifford is money from the wing..

Panthers still trying to pull away.

Second quarter... cali (n?lot) nolot attacks..

The bank is open for the sophomore... ??c busting things open as their lead grows to 21..

And they never looked back.

Grimes finds daviess county grad emma johnson..

17 from the junior..

Scoreboard ??c dominates 10?61..

The lady panthers win their 13th straight contest..

And 33rd in a row at home.