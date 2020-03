Utility payments questioned in Clay County lease deals 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:08s - Published Utility payments questioned in Clay County lease deals Clay County purchasing card records show at least four utility payments made for an address registered to Clay County Assistant Administrator Nicole Brown, who signed a rent-free housing deal in May 2017 to live in a taxpayer-funded home near Smithville Lake, according to Clay County Auditor Victor Hurlbert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Utility payments questioned in Clay County lease deals UTILITY PAYMENTS FROM THE COUNTYAUDITOR.TONIGHT, KMBC 9 NEWS REVIEWINGHUNDREDS OF PAGES OF CLAY COUNFINANCE RECORDS, ALONG WITHCREDIT CARD STATEMENTS FROM THEPAST FEW YEARS.TAXPAYER-FUNDED HOMES LEASED TOCLAY COUNTY FACILITIES DIRECTORBRAD GARRETT AND PUBLIC SERVICESDIRECTOR NICOLE BROWN, BOTH PAIDSIX-FIGURE SALARIES.KMBC 9 NEWS FOUND SEVERAL WATERSERVICE PAYMENTS FOR A HOMELEASED TO BROWN NEAR SMITHVILLELAKE BACK IN 2017, THE YEAR WEREPORTED SHE SIGNED HER UNDATEDLEASE.THAT’S IMPORTANT BECAUSE BROWN’SLEASE TO LIVE IN THAT HOMEREQUIRES HER TO BE RESPONSIBLEFOR ALL UTILITY PAYMENTS.IT’S UNCLEAR IF SHE REIMBURSEDTHE COUNTY.BY THE WAY, THOSE STATEMENTSSHOW THE COUNTY CREDIT CARDPAYING FOR THOSE UTILITIES CAMEFROM FACILITIES DIRECTOR BRADGARRETT.WE TOOK A LOOK AT DESCRIPTIONSFOR OTHER UTILITY PAYMENTS ONHIS COUNTY CREDIT CARD.BUT FROM THOSE DESCRIPTIONS, ITWAS HARD TO TELL THE FACILITIESWHERE THOSE PAYMENTS WEREAPPLIED.CLAY COUNTY AUDITOR VICTORHURLBERT IS CONTINUING TO LOOKINTO THE TRANSACTIONS.





