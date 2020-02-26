Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carson Refinery Fire 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:02s - Published Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carson Refinery Fire An apparent hydrogen fire was reported at 1406 E. Sepulveda Boulevard, on the north side of the refinery complex, at approximately 10:50 p.m., L.A. County Fire Department officials said. Chris Holmstrom speaks with locals about what they heard.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pedro Lanza @AMischling In the 15 minute video I shared earlier there are multiple witnesses that describe explosions and video… https://t.co/4jeQq4b5Jx 18 hours ago FF Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carson Refinery Fire - YouTube https://t.co/M02bVtjytl 1 week ago ⭐️⭐️⭐️TruthMatters ⭐️⭐️⭐️ I Still Wonder if the Gulf Oil Spill was an Accident🤔Now this😡 Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carso… https://t.co/DlBmqqRKjM 1 week ago