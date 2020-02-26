23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 25, 2020
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 11:18s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 25, 2020
The new details about a man posing as a ride-share driver and stalking women... What new court documents obtained by 23ABC are revealing -- as several women have come forward -- sharing their harrowing accounts of rides with the suspect... And -- tensions running high in tonight's democratic debate -- almost all candidates attacking Mike Bloomberg and frontrunner Bernie Sanders...