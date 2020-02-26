En video: Así fue la emergencia en Piedecuesta producto de la fuerte lluvia 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s - Published En video: Así fue la emergencia en Piedecuesta producto de la fuerte lluvia Estas imágenes retratan el aguacero presentado durante la noche del martes 25 y la madrugada de este miércoles en el área metropolitana de Bucaramanga. La catástrofe por el momento deja dos muertos, nueve desaparecidos y un bebé rescatado. 0

Los videos, captados por vecinos de las dos quebradas que pasan por la vía Piedecuesta - Curos - Pescadero, dan un panorama de la intensidad de la lluvia y de la zozobra por el fuerte sonido del río.



Estas imágenes retratan el aguacero presentado durante la noche del martes 25 y la madrugada de este miércoles en el área metropolitana de Bucaramanga.