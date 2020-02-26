Adam Maher’s best tries 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:02s - Published Adam Maher’s best tries A look back at some of Adam Maher’s best tries following the sad news that the former Hull FC player has died at the age of 47 after a battle with motor neurone disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this