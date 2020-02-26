XiXi Davey RT @ConsumerReports: #Recall Alert: Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so br… 10 hours ago

WMC Action News 5 Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem https://t.co/3PhtlMqYM9 11 hours ago

Consumer Reports #Recall Alert: Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so… https://t.co/E5LWV5IWdf 11 hours ago

Chain Cohn Stiles #Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem: https://t.co/6DfeizW3tB via @AP === Make sure your fam… https://t.co/Cw8GGzwb4l 2 days ago

Hupy&Abraham Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so bright that th… https://t.co/Xhkbf44Nas 2 days ago

Jillian Jankord RT @NewsCenter1: Ford will be recalling 217,000 F-150 trucks from the 2018 to 2020 model years for a headlamp problem. https://t.co/A4gUTZ2… 2 days ago

WFYI News Ford is recalling more than 217,000 F-150 trucks -- from the 2018 through 2020 model years -- to fix a problem with… https://t.co/aBsflLmIJI 3 days ago