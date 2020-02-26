Global  

Dior shows feminist-inspired collection at Paris fashion week

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Actress Sigourney Weaver was among stars who attended the Paris Dior, show designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and inspired by 1970s feminism, the day after film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape.
