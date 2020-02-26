Global  

As we move into Lent, Frich's big boy is providing delicious options for those of you observing the holiday.

C1 3 looking for a meatless option can get their fish fix at frisch's!

Abby suggs joins us now.

We appreciate you being here.

Many begin lent today... and friday is also national tartar sauce day.

Tell us how you guys are celebrating.... what makes frisch's tartar sauce so popular?

What can our c1 3 viewers expect from your menu this lenten season?

Tell us about the c1 3 new spicy tartar sauce.

Any new items on the menu?

C1 3 frisch's big boy restaurants are c1 3 the menu?

Frisch's big boy restaurants are offering a variety of new seafood menu items during the lenten season.

During lent, frisch's serves 30,000 fish sandwiches per week also: frisch's hot seafood bar, offered on fridays during lent, 4-10 pm in addition to frisch's menu favorites like our fish sandwich and seafood market platter factoids about tartar sauce: did you know: in the past year, frisch's big boy has.

Used nearly 125,000 gallons of tartar sauce sold more than 60,000 jars of tartar sauce, and, offered guests more than 7 million tartar sauce packets coming up: kelly clarkson is set to host the billboard music awards... and she's no stranger to the gig... plus: alyssa's got another check on that forecast.

