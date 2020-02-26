Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position.

Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years.

Chapek first joined the company’s home entertainment unit in 1993.

He successfully spearheaded the well-known “Disney vault” strategy and inked digital distribution deals with Apple iTunes.

In 2009, Chapek became president of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, working to expand the company’s digital distribution further.

Chapek then became president of Disney Consumer Products in 2011, effectively expanding his role to oversee retail and other publishing operations.

According to a 2015 ‘New York Times’ story, Chapek executed a “successful restructuring” of how Disney licenses toys, apparel and other items. Chapek’s most recent role with Disney was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Under his leadership, the theme parks underwent the largest expansion in Disney’s history, including the debut of Shanghai Disneyland.

More recently, Chapek worked to create “Galaxy’s Edge,” a massive ‘Star Wars’-themed expansion in Florida’s Disney World and California’s Disneyland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney's new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside (DIS)

Disney's new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside (DIS)· Bob Chapek became Disney's CEO in February, replacing longtime CEO Bob Iger.  · Chapek is...
Business Insider - Published

Tourism experts are optimistic about Disney's new CEO. Some fans are not. Here's why.

When The Walt Disney Co. announced on Feb. 25 that CEO Bob Iger would be succeeded by Chairman of...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cinemacritique

cinemacritique RT @RottenTomatoes: Although production has been halted on 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider,' the series is still scheduled to debut this… 1 hour ago

rockinmama

Caryn Bailey RT @DisneyMoms: Check out everything you need to know about Mickey & Minnie’s #RunawayRailway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! 🚂 https://t.co… 3 hours ago

ZoneFighterJ

Forte public beta soon? I know Disney is the enemy and all But I loved everything about onward It's exactly what I want out of "modern fantasy" Great movie 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task? [Video]Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?

A potential pandemic and the challenge of figuring out the future of entertainment greeted Bob Chapek as he took over this week as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 [Video]Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.