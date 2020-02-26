Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek
Everything to Know About
Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years,
Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position.
Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee
who’s been with Disney for 27 years.
Chapek first joined the company’s
home entertainment unit in 1993.
He successfully spearheaded the well-known
“Disney vault” strategy and inked digital
distribution deals with Apple iTunes.
In 2009, Chapek became president of distribution
for Walt Disney Studios, working to expand the
company’s digital distribution further.
Chapek then became president of Disney Consumer
Products in 2011, effectively expanding his role to
oversee retail and other publishing operations.
According to a 2015 ‘New York Times’ story,
Chapek executed a “successful restructuring” of how
Disney licenses toys, apparel and other items. Chapek’s most recent role with Disney was
chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.
Under his leadership, the theme parks underwent
the largest expansion in Disney’s history, including
the debut of Shanghai Disneyland.
More recently, Chapek worked to create “Galaxy’s Edge,”
a massive ‘Star Wars’-themed expansion in
Florida’s Disney World and California’s Disneyland.