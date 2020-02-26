Subaru to add 350 jobs, $158M expansion of Lafayette plant

The area.

It's thanks to a 158 million dollar expansion to subaru of indiana automotive in lafayette.

Sia will build a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop.

Construction will begin this summer.

The service parts facility will be a stand- alone building on the property.

The transmission assembly shop will be added on to the existing plant.

More than 6-thousand employees work at the lafayette manufacturing plant.

The ascent, impreza, legacy and outback are all produced at the facility off state road 38.

Hear what lafayette mayor tony roswarski has to say about the big announcement tonight on news 18 at five and six.

New at noon -- a man is under arrest after he claimed he