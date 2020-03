Kenosha mayor hopes for government funding as storm damage threatens city facilities

THERE ARE NEW CONCERNSTODAY... ABOUT THE DAMAGEBEING DONE BY POUNDING WAVESFROM A RISING LAKE MICHIGAN.RYAN JENKINS IS IN KENOSHA...WHERE WORRIES ARE MOUNTINGTHAT THE CITY'S MULTI-MILLIONDOLLAR WASTEWATER FACILITY ISNOW IN DANGER.- (LAKEFRONT) IN KENOSHA,CRASHING WAVES AND A RISINGLAKE MICHIGAN HAVE THE CITY'SMAYOR RENEWING HIS CALL FORAID TODAY ... (DRONE) WITHTENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARSWORTH OF FACILITY NOW AT RISK.-You have an aginginfrastructure all around LakeMichigan.

... ONCE AGAINFEELING THE RATH OF LAKEMICHIGAN.

TODAY, WAVES ARE,ONCE AGAIN, SLAMMING INTO THESHORE CAUSING MORE DAMAGEAND MORE FLOODING.NEAR SOUTHPORT BEACH, A WALL HAS FAILEDAND WATER IS NOW CREEPING UPTOWARD THE CITY'S MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR WASTEWATERFACILITY.

That is an emergencyfix If you don't get ahead ofit, the damage that is doneand the cost, increasesdramatically.IN RECENT YEARS,THE MAYOR SAYS KENOSHA HASSPENT NEARLY 15 MILLIONDOLLARS REPAIRING THINGSLIKE RETAINING WALLS -DESIGNED TO ABSORB THE ENERGYOF WATER COMING OFF THE LAKE.Can Kenosha continue to fundthese projects without Aid?It's going to be very verydifficult.

GOVERNOR TONY EVERSHAS SUBMITTED A REQUEST FORMILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OFDISASTER RELIEF IN THE AREA.STILL WAITING ... THE MAYORSAYS HE IS NOW TASKED WITHFINDING MILLIONS OF DOLLARSFOR REPAIRS HEADING INTOSPRING.

The amount of supportfrom state and federalgovernment has not been, in myopinion, what it should be.DRIVERS FELT THE IMPACT OF THELAKESHORE FLOODWATERS AS WELL.HIGH WATER... BLOCKINGPORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 32 THISMORNING... CAUSING MORE THAN AFEW HEADACHES.You can call itwhatever you want to call itbut there is definitely achange in weather problems.That is happening, it ishappening here and it isproblematic.

- WHILE CITYOFFICIALS HERE WAIT TO SEE IFAID WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ...THEY'RE USING EMERGENCY FUNDSTO REPAIR MILLIONS OF DOLLARSWORTH OF INFRASTRUCTURE ... ASTHEY BRACE FOR WHAT COULD BEMORE TO COME THIS SPRING ANDSUMMER.IN KENOSHA, RYANJENKINS, TMJ4 NEWS.