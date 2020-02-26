Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Pete Buttigieg's tweeting has gotten him into trouble.

“We can’t afford a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950's and Bernie Sanders with his nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960's.

#DemDebate,” The tweet attempted to belittle Sanders and the “revolutionary politics” of the U.S. during the 1960s.

Buttigieg deleted the tweet soon after posting it.

It’s not immediately clear why the tweet was deleted.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.