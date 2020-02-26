Cree gets final approval

Global  

The company planning to build a manufacturing facility in Marcy gets site plan approval.

Cree got final site plan approval from the town of marcy.

The head of mohawk valley edge gave an update on the silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant's progress, during an economic summit this afternoon, at utica college.

Edge president, steve dimeo, says soon, you will see the plant take shape.

2:21 we expect concrete in the ground by april.

2:23 2:28 by the end of the year, the building will be up and fully enclosed and working on the inside 2:34 3:17 the cree site can handle another fab on their parcel and the balance of the property could accomodate another million square feet of clean room space 3:26 di meo says cree will be ready to receive




