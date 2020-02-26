Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Frozen' songwriters play 'Sing That Disney Tune'

'Frozen' songwriters play 'Sing That Disney Tune'

Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
'Frozen' songwriters play 'Sing That Disney Tune'

'Frozen' songwriters play 'Sing That Disney Tune'

"People don't know that there was a moment that they wanted us to cut 'The cold never bothered me anyway.'"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

"Frozen" songwriters play "Sing That Disney Tune" [Video]

"Frozen" songwriters play "Sing That Disney Tune"

"People don't know that there was a moment that they wanted us to cut 'The cold never bothered me anyway.'"

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 03:44Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.