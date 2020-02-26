Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018)

Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018) Plot synopsis: While the walls at The Carlyle Hotel don’t talk, they definitely whisper.

Matthew Miele’s 'Always at The Carlyle' brings to life the untold stories of this legendary hotel as heard from the mouths of its own employees and top clientele including George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Sofia Coppola, Anthony Bourdain, Wes Anderson, Jon Hamm, Elaine Stritch, and more.