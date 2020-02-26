Global  

Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime Passed unanimously by the Senate last year, the House approved the bill by a vote of 410 to four.

Since a similar bill was first introduced 120 years ago, nearly 200 efforts to designate lynching as a federal crime have failed.

Illinois Democratic Rep.

Bobby Rush introduced the bill, named after Emmett Till.

Till was 14-years-old when he was kidnapped, tortured and violently murdered in Mississippi for flirting with a white woman.

The bill was approved by the House 65 years after Till's murder sparked outrage across the U.S. Rep.

Bobby Rush, via NBC News It is thought that the U.S. has been host to more than 4,000 lynchings, the majority of which were black men and women.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till [Video]Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till

Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published

U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill [Video]U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of designating lynching a federal hate crime.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

