Girls Trip movie - Bad B-tches, Dance Battles, and Bar Brawls

Girls Trip movie - Bad B-tches, Dance Battles, and Bar Brawls Sometimes a dance battle gets taken too far, and you just have to whoop some ass.

Let loose with the Flossy Posse!

Plot synopsis: When four lifelong friends-Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah-travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Cast: Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Larenz Tate, Mike Colter, Kate Walsh Produced By: Malcolm D.

Lee, Will Packer Directed By: Malcolm D.

Lee