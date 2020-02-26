Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced it filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of intentionally publishing a false story last year related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The story in question was actually an opinion piece written by former Times executive editor Max Frankel, titled "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo".

In it, Frankel writes that the Trump campaign and the Kremlin had an overarching deal to "help beat Hillary Clinton for a new pro-Russian foreign policy." (SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "The fake news media..." The lawsuit is a major escalation of Trump's long-running battle with the news media.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "You got a lot of crooked journalists.

You're crooked as hell." (SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it's a hoax.

That's enough.

Put down the mic." The president has also contended the Times has often been biased against him.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "New York Times, can you believe?

Failing New York Times." Trump campaign officials said the lawsuit was being filed in the New York State Supreme Court.

A statement from the campaign said the aim of the litigation was to "hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump's campaign." In response, The New York Times said: "The Trump campaign has turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable.

Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions." Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation documented Moscow's campaign of hacking and social media propaganda to boost Trump's 2016 candidacy and harm his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "It's a Democrat hoax." While Mueller's investigation led to indictments and convictions of several close Trump associates, it found insufficient evidence to show a criminal conspiracy between Trump's team and Russia in its interference on his behalf in the 2016 election.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "No collusion." It also did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice in seeking to impede the investigation but stopped short of concluding the president acted unlawfully.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion article

Campaign wants to hold the newspaper 'accountable for intentionally publishing false statements'...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters IndiaNews24NYTimes.comEurasia ReviewCBS NewsSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleThe WrapThe VergeFT.comFOXNews.comMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CindyBarnettUSA

✝️🇺🇸Cindy Barnett RT @davidjoachim: 🚨 BREAKING: Trump campaign says it’s suing NYT for libel NYT “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of & co… 21 hours ago

greenlandhull58

patricia rc E. Jean Carroll says Trump raped her. She’s suing him. Now she’s been fired from Elle. https://t.co/CuCn45y7XL? utm… https://t.co/Y1vT3GatP6 1 day ago

WGXAnews

WGXA President Trump’s campaign is suing The Washington Post, alleging defamation in two opinion pieces that Trump's cam… https://t.co/xTNPPmTe4p 1 day ago

schnabelhaus

JAMESON Will the Washington Post PLEASE sue the liar-in-chief for all the***he says about them? It is HILARIOUS that th… https://t.co/hNF7jpEQb7 2 days ago

marimacint

tina RT @AKA_RealDirty: The Trump campaign is suing @nytimes for liable 2019 op-ed. @LaraLeaTrump says The first amendment doesn’t give you the… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Author-Actor Grace Byers Has A Conversation About Her New Children's Book, 'I Believe I Can' [Video]Author-Actor Grace Byers Has A Conversation About Her New Children's Book, "I Believe I Can"

From the New York Times bestselling creators of "I Am Enough" comes an empowering follow-up that celebrates every child’s limitless potential. "I Believe I Can" is an affirmation for boys and girls..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:27Published

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out [Video]Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg bails on his presidential bid. After a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg dropped out but vowed to work to defeat President Donald Trump; CBS2 political..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.