Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Scary moments for passengers and crew aboard an air choice one flight this afternoon.

Their flight made an emergency landing at mason city municipal airport after an indicator showed the landing gear was not down and locked.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now with more - nick?

it happened just before two o- clock this afternoon.

Before landing, the aircraft circled the airport while ground crews visually inspected the landing gear.

Luckily the flight landed without problems. i spoke with the mason city municipal airport manager who tells me they are always prepared for emergencies like this.

"the airport fire department is staffed by our operations and maintenance employees on the airport. We have staff here from about seven o-clock in the morning to eleven o-clock every night."

We have staff here from about seven o-clock in the morning to eleven o-clock every night."

the f-a-a requires airports to have a staffed fire department ready to go during commerical flight operations.

Those crews can respond to an accident at the airport in just three minutes.

This afternoon's emergency landing did require the airport fire department to be ready if there was a more serious accident.

The feds require all airports to follow an alert system, which indicates the severity of an emergency.

"alert one is an aircraft with a minor problem.

Alert two is an aircraft that might have a more serious problem on board such as this one with the gear possibly not being down.

Alert three indicates there was an actual accident and an alert four is another emergency such as a medical."

there were five people on this afternoon's flight, including the air crew.

They were all okay after the landing.

The airplane that made the emergency landing was a beechcraft 1900 - an aircraft that seats 19 passengers.

