I-Team: Social Security 'mistakes' force retirees to refund overpayments

The Social Security Administration's "mistakes" force retirees to refund over-payments made by the SSA.

A Cincinnati woman describes the "nightmare" of dealing with the SSA after it claimed she needed to refund $35,770 in benefits.

