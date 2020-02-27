Global  

Riverdale S04E15 To Die For

Riverdale S04E15 To Die For

Riverdale S04E15 To Die For

Riverdale 4x15 "To Die For" Season 4 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN — Alice (Mädchen Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as the investigation gets underway.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#415.) Original airdate 3/4/2020.
‘Riverdale’ Finally Reveals Jughead’s Fate

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Wednesday’s “Riverdale.”) Welp, if you were...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •E! Online


'Katy Keene' & 'Riverdale' Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Teases New Crossover With Shirtless Photo of Zane Holtz & KJ Apa

Looks like there might be another Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover coming up! Creator of both...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Riverdale Fire Leaves 9 Hurt In The Bronx, Investigators Suspect Victim To Blame [Video]Riverdale Fire Leaves 9 Hurt In The Bronx, Investigators Suspect Victim To Blame

Nine people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Riverdale section of the Bronx just after 9 a.m. Officials now believe the fire was set by one of the victims. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Riverdale S04E16 The Locked Room [Video]Riverdale S04E16 The Locked Room

Riverdale 4x16 "The Locked Room" Season 4 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo for Riverdale Season 4 Episode 16 "The Locked Room" airing next week on The CW.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published

