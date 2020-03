Bakersfield broke a heat record today 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:36s - Published Bakersfield broke a heat record today Bakersfield had a record breaking afternoon with a high of 82°, which beat the old record of 80° set in 1992. More record breaking days could be on the way later this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bakersfield broke a heat record today SET IN 1992.HIGH PRESSURE IS DOMINATINGACROSS THE ENTIRE WESTCOAST AND WILL BE MOVING ONSHOREBY FRIDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEARING THERECORD EACH DAY FORTHE REST OF THE WEEK INBAKERSFIELD. THE RECORD ONTHURSDAY IS 83 SET IN 1980 ANDFRIDAY'S RECORD IS 81 SET IN1926.VALLEY AIR QUALITY REMAINSMODERATE ON THURSDAY ANDTHERE IS NO BURING UNLESS WITH AREGISTEREDDEVICE.THE 80S WON'T LAST LONG ASCALIFORNIA WILL FEEL THE RETURNOF WINTER-LIKE TEMPERATURES THISWEEKEND. A STORM SYSTEMPUSHING SOUTH FROM THE GULF OFALASKA WILL BE BRINGINGGUSTY WINDS TO KERN COUNTSATURDAY AND SUNDAY. THIS WILLDROP TEMPERATURES DRASTICALLY BYSUNDAY, WITH





