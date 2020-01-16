Dove Cameron joins Isaac cast 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published Dove Cameron is to star alongside RJ Mitte in psychological thriller 'Isaac'. Dove Cameron is to star alongside RJ Mitte in psychological thriller 'Isaac'.

Dove Cameron Joins the Cast of Psychological Thriller 'Isaac' Dove Cameron has signed on for a new kind of role! The 24-year-old actress has joined the cast of...

