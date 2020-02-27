Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed.

Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip appears to show two men in white overalls and breathing masks walking into a terraced house.

An ambulance can also be seen parked outside, sparking concerns that the deadly COVID-19 virus has spread to the north of England.

Security officer, Keith Braithwaite, 58, filmed the clip whilst travelling along Faulkner Street, in Liverpool, with his friend Tracey Williams, 51.

The dad-of-two said he became worried as soon as he saw the medics as fears around the world continue to grow over the spread of Coronavirus.

Keith filmed the video just hours before a fresh Department of Health announcement this morning revealed two more people have tested positive for the virus in the UK.

The total number of infected Britons now stands at 15 as the global infection rates increase by the hour.

Keith said: "At first I had no idea what was going on and I thought it might be a crime scene.

"But there was no police and just that one ambulance.

"As soon as I saw the suits I thought it might be the virus straight away.

"It is worrying that it might be in Liverpool, close to home.

"It is a concern." Keith added the medics in suits only entered one house in the street.