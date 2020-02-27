A Custom Wedding Invitation Boutique

When it comes to weddings, it's all about the details.

Every bride and groom hopes for a unique wedding that's personal to them -- and that begins with stationery!

From save-the-dates, to invitations, ceremony programs and menus, Paper Envy has you covered for all things printed.

Debbie Pape, owner of Paper Envy, joins us to share what the designing process is like and why you should choose a professional stationer for your wedding.

To schedule an appointment, call Paper Envy at 262-780-0850.

To learn more about their services, check out their website at PaperEnvy.com.