Daily Dividend Report: DLR,CB,TD,TXT,CI

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2020.

"Our board of directors has approved a 4% increase in our quarterly common stock cash dividend to $1.12 per share, reflecting confidence in the underlying strength of our business," commented Andrew P.

Power, Chief Financial Officer.

"This marks the 15th consecutive year we have grown our dividend, and we are pleased to be among a select group of REITs to have raised the dividend each and every year since our initial public offering in 2004." Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2020.

The common stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Chubb announced today that it will recommend to shareholders at the company's 2020 Annual General Meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend for the twenty-seventh consecutive year.

The proposal calls for a $3.12 annual per share dividend, payable in four quarterly installments of $0.78 per share, compared to the current quarterly dividend amount of $0.75 per share.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.75 per share, payable on April 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of seventy-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2020, payable on and after April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020.

This represents an increase in the quarterly dividend of five cents or 7% compared with last quarter.

The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

The board of directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on April 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2020.