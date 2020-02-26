Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mask shortage

Mask shortage

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mask shortage

Mask shortage

If you want to get a face mask because of flu concerns, you could be out of luck.

Pharmacies are running out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mask shortage

Continues to spread, so does the fear of many americans.

Pharmacies and online retailers, worldwide, have begun running out of face masks.

News 12 now's taylor bishop joins us live in-studio to see if we are seeing a shortage in our area.

Taylor i visited access family pharmacy, which has been locally owned in chattanooga for over sixty years.

They house supplies for public and private use, and they are completely out of face masks.

The currect face mask shortage in china has lead many people to attempt to buy supplies in the u.s. and send them overseas.

Doctor jordan with access family pharmacy says they ran out of all their face masks at the end of january, and won't be expecting anymore untill mid-march.

"we had multiple people who have family there, and they bought every box that they could get their hands on.

We continued to order them after that and still have been selling them.

Currently we are main wholesale is out of stock and we're estimating a date at the end of march or beginning of april before those would be available again" doctor jordan says face masks were designed for different purposes and only certain types of masks will actually guard against infectious diseases.

Doctor jordan says to guard against infectious virus' you should wash your hands frequently, avoid crowds if possible and disinfect everything you touch.

Live in the studio, taylor bishop news 12 now time to



Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon is reportedly deleting some third-party listings that jack up surgical mask prices as the coronavirus creates a shortage (AMZN)

Amazon is reportedly deleting some third-party listings that jack up surgical mask prices as the coronavirus creates a shortage (AMZN)· The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shortage of protective masks and other medical supplies,...
Business Insider - Published

Mask shortage sparks supply chain probe

A team of officials will launch an investigation to pinpoint why there is an acute shortage of face...
Bangkok Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chidambaram0705

Chidambaram Subramanian It seems, thereb is shortage off masks or trader are using the opportunity to earn more, I mean in BLACK! I was ab… https://t.co/jQKBDcgyMK 11 seconds ago

yudhapaksi_

paksi RT @MirPAK5: Mask shortage is caused by the Corona virus in China One person came to the police station and left 500 masks and the police k… 1 minute ago

swatcat86

RJ Swati RT @aayushji: @swatcat86 Hello Swati, I heard about Mask shortage and black marketing in your program, well there is a shop near Welcome Me… 6 minutes ago

aayushji

Aayush Goel @RedFMIndia @swatcat86 Hello Swati, I heard about Mask shortage and black marketing in your program, well there is… https://t.co/Y0nxUzHbLW 7 minutes ago

Flyingb14222764

Flyingbird RT @9NewsAUS: Dentists across the country are running out of surgical masks and could be forced to CLOSE their practices. #9News https://t.… 12 minutes ago

lost_vegabond

कुणाल 🇮🇳 RT @curlykrazy07: Medical shops have started looting already- one shops sells the mask for Rs 150 and one is selling for Rs 250. 1 street… 14 minutes ago

ShriyapatilET

Shriya Patil RT @ETPanache: The demand for masks and panic among people due to #coronavirus is more than what was witnessed during peak #airpollution ar… 15 minutes ago

kathy_pierson11

Kathy Pierson RT @kelcrw4: The Brittish solution to the face mask shortage for those concerned with the coronavirus. Brilliant! LOL https://t.co/Ndup0zLr… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Face mask shortage amid virus spread concerns [Video]Face mask shortage amid virus spread concerns

Face mask shortage amid virus spread concerns

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

mask shortage vosot [Video]mask shortage vosot

lexington ky grassroots pharmacy

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.