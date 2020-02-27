Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer
Jordan Peele's 'Candyman'
Remake Debuts First Trailer Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with
Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.
The remake tells the tale of an artist on the
prowl for an elusive hook-handed killer in
Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris
and Vanessa Williams star in the film.
Based on Clive Barker's short story, the original 'Candyman,' starring Tony Todd, debuted in 1992.
Todd is slated to appear in the film, although he wasn't featured in the trailer.
'Candyman' hits theaters on June 12.