Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.

The remake tells the tale of an artist on the prowl for an elusive hook-handed killer in Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Vanessa Williams star in the film.

Based on Clive Barker's short story, the original 'Candyman,' starring Tony Todd, debuted in 1992.

Todd is slated to appear in the film, although he wasn't featured in the trailer.

'Candyman' hits theaters on June 12.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan Peele's First Candyman Trailer Is the Furthest Thing From Sweet

This trailer will have you avoiding mirrors. After Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is taking on the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mashable


First trailer for Jordan Peele's Candyman is super creepy and the use of "Say My Name" is spectacular

Candyman legitimately terrified me when I was kid, to the extent that I white-knuckled a second...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattaTron1000

Matt Casey RT @Drumdums: The Jordan Peele produced/Nia Dacosta directed Candyman remake is upon us, and it looks amazing. Here are my thoughts. #Candy… 2 hours ago

Drumdums

Lee McCoy The Jordan Peele produced/Nia Dacosta directed Candyman remake is upon us, and it looks amazing. Here are my though… https://t.co/Bb5J6MJe6n 5 hours ago

RealKAGrant

Kimberly Grant RT @deanevangeliou: i get using Jordan Peele's as the "big name" (who wrote the candyman remake) is for marketing to get people interested,… 13 hours ago

Lese_24

Lese RT @TheReal_Ianxx: i get using Jordan Peele's as the "big name" (who wrote the candyman remake) is for marketing to get people interested,… 14 hours ago

swype

The Swype Lifestyle The first trailer for ‘CANDYMAN’ is here! 🍭 🔪 The slasher film is a remake of the 1992 picture of the same name,… https://t.co/i9iyU2oWx3 14 hours ago

__acreature

Col I’m so sick of every new movie coming out just being a remake but I WILL stan Jordan Peele’s Candyman 15 hours ago

CRell_Dodd

We Run The State 🐊 Jordan Peele did a remake of Candyman 😮🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾 18 hours ago

angrysparrows

❤💋 Depresso Essparrow 💋❤ So #Candyman is getting a remake...I'll admit I personally think the original is awesome enough on its own, but se… https://t.co/Y78WwyE1vv 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' remake debuts first trailer [Video]Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' remake debuts first trailer

Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Candyman movie [Video]Candyman movie

Candyman movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This summer, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.