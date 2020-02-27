The Members Of Cheat Codes Talk About Their Single, "No Service In The Hills"

Euphoric and effervescent, Cheat Codes have it figured out.

Perfectly blending pop and electronic music, the LA-based 4x platinum three-piece seems to know something that we don’t know.

Welcoming the first of new music in 2020, the group recently unveiled LA anthem, "No Service In The Hills" featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE.

